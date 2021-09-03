Suit challenges Pennsylvania’s new mask mandate for schools

The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. The suit was filed Friday in Commonwealth Court. It asserts that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. That order is scheduled to take effect Tuesday. Wolf’s spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public heath.”