Thai prime minister expected to win no-confidence vote

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers are due to vote on no-confidence motions filed against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five members of his Cabinet. Harsh criticism recently from the opposition about his government’s coronavirus response has been overshadowed by heady speculation that Prayuth’s own political allies might try to unseat him. Thai media were instead abuzz with rumors that the secretary-general of the military-backed ruling party was leading the effort to unseat Prayuth and to add the main opposition party to the coalition. Prayuth and his colleagues are expected to prevail Saturday by winning a majority of current lawmakers in the House of Representatives.