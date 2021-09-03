The Owego Kitchen recognized by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Kitchen was recognized on Wednesday as one of the finalists for the Community Support and Leadership Award.

The award is part of the United States Chamber of Commerce Annual Small Business Awards Program.

The Owego Kitchen was one of 27 finalists selected from a record-setting pool of over 1,000 applicants.

The awards, presented by Spectrum Reach with support from MetLife and Staples Connect, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.

Once the pandemic began, Co-Owners of The Owego Kitchen Ike and Julie Lovelass decided to help the community by cooking and distributing free meals.

Ike Lovelass said that after they made the decision to do so, it was a humbling experience to see the true need in the community at that time.

"We all got together and we said ok, well, we've got all this food, let's do free meals." He said, "That first Tuesday we had 35-40 people an hour before we started handing them out. And it was humbling and really just eye-opening, the need [in the community]."

Julie Lovelass said that it wasn't a difficult decision to make and distribute the free meals, it just felt like the right thing to do.

"When things started going south with the pandemic, we both really just started to follow our hearts." She said.

"It was a real easy decision, the free meals, the community care challenges we did; it all just seemed right and had zero to do with the bottom line and the profit margin. It was all about what can we do to make us feel good and to go to bed at night and feel good about our community."