Waverly Police arrest registered sex offender

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department announced Friday that it arrested a Waverly man on a felony sex charge.

Waverly Police said it charged 34-year-old Christopher P.G. Henson with felony sexual abuse in the first degree. Authorities noted that Henson is a registered sex offender.

Police said Henson was arrested following a Waverly Police and Tioga County Child Protection Services investigation into an allegation of Henson subjecting a 9-year-old girl to sexual contact. This occurred twice in April and May, they said.

Authorities said Henson was arraigned in the Village of Waverly Justice Court on Aug. 26 and was released by the court to await legal proceedings.