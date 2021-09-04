Afton Golf Club hosts tournament to honor 13 service members who lost their lives

AFTON (WBNG) -- The Folds of Honor Golf Tournament was held at the Afton Golf Club Sunday to honor the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Included with the tournament were a raffle and a barbecue that participants also came out to participate in.

As the tournament was a memorial for the 13 service members killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, participants say the event was also to honor all men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

When asked about the tournament, retired Master Sergeant of the USAF Richard Rusakiewicz said "we have a great time and there's a lot of comradery. A lot of them are service retirees and service veterans. We just enjoy getting together and showing support and respect for those who are still serving and those who have passed."

Organizers also set aside 13 drinks for the fallen service members and hung up their names to honor them.