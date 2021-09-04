AP Week in Pictures: Global

AUG. 28 – SEPT. 3, 2021

From the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in the U.S., to an anti-vaccine protest in Athens, to the migration pf southern right whales in the Argentine Patagonia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com