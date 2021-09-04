Broome County Humane Society hosts 1st Rescue Color Dash

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The first-ever Rescue Color Dash hosted by the Broome County Humane Society took place Saturday for a day full of color, exercise, and support for animals that are ready to find their forever homes.

The dash was a mile and ran along Binghamton's parade route, starting at the Belmar Pub and ending one mile down the road at Washington Street where there was a post-race party with food and music.

All proceeds of the dash went to help animals at the Humane Society. Registration for the race was $30 per person, and participants got an official tee-shirt, sunglasses sponsored by Tesorina Boutique, lunch sponsored by Strange Brew, a color packet, and a rainbow tattoo included in the fee, having runners look their best at the dash.

Organizers say for this being the first Color Dash event for the Humane Society, the support from the community exceeded expectations and they can't wait for next year. Organizers intend to make the Rescue Color Dash an annual event.

"We all didn't really know what to expect, we were all just playing it by ear and we all had a great time," organizer Annie Taylor said. "Down at the starting line we all threw our color packets and then everyone took off and everyone was laughing and it was a lot of fun."

Organizers say they hope to have the next Color Dash in May 2022. But if the next comes sooner or later, you can stay up to date at their website here.