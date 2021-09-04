Few scattered showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low of 58 (54-60). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers 60%. Rainfall accumulations less than a 0.25". Breezy at times. High of 74 (71-76). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated lingering shower. Patchy fog late. Low of 58 (55-60). Winds out of the southwest light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Increasing clouds along with a slight breeze out of the south will help keep temperatures regulated tonight.



A weak warm front will move into the region Sunday morning producing the chance for scattered showers. Rain will be light, but just enough to dampen the ground and possibly make it tough for outdoor activities. Yet, there will be some dry time during the afternoon.



The holiday weekend comes to an end with brighter skies during the morning hours on Monday before a cold front brings a few showers and storms to the Southern Tier later on in the day.