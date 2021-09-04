Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 10-3, stopping the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. The Phillies started Friday two games behind NL East leader Atlanta. It was also the end of Philadelphia’s 11-game winning streak against division opponents. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins. Miami snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth, tagging Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson and reliever JD Hammer.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field. A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated. Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Penn State believe they’re ready to return to contend for Big Ten titles again after struggling through uncharacteristically inconsistent seasons amid unusual circumstances last year. Both should have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday’s season-opening Big Ten matchup between the 12th-ranked Badgers and 19th-ranked Nittany Lions. Wisconsin was ranked in the top 10 early in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season but finished 4-3 as its offense vanished during a three-game skid. Penn State lost its first five games last year before winning four straight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh begins a season of high expectations against rebuilding Massachusetts. The Panthers have a user-friendly nonconference schedule that could let them build momentum heading into ACC play. Pitt is coming off a 6-5 mark in 2020 and will face a UMass program that has dropped 11 straight games dating to the 2019 season. The Panthers are hoping for better production from their rushing attack, which has ranked outside the top 100 in the country in each of the last two years.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Steelers made the move to bolster a secondary that has struggled to find a replacement for Mike Hilton, who left in free agency during the offseason. Witherspoon had four interceptions in four seasons with San Francisco before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in May. To make room on the roster for Witherspoon, the Steelers released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0. New England avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped on Saturday. Philadelphia has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses. Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season. Carles Gil, the Revs’ captain and MLS assist leader, made his return in the second half after missing six matches.