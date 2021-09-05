Chance for a brief shower on Labor Day

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible 20%. Patchy valley fog late. Low of 56 (55-60). Winds light out of the west.



MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Brief passing shower 20%. High of 72 (69-75). Winds out of the west, northwest at 7-15 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Thinning clouds. Patchy fog late. Low of 52 (48-54). Winds light out of the west.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cold front moving through the region is producing a line of showers this evening. Showers will taper off giving way to calm conditions heading into Labor Day.



The forecast has improved substantially for Monday compared to a few days ago. A second cold front will be weakening as it pushes through the region. As a result, there is only the chance for a brief passing shower now. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.