Extremist stayed in New Zealand despite immigration fraud

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Islamic State-inspired extremist who attacked shoppers in a New Zealand supermarket had been fighting deportation for immigration fraud, leaving the nation’s leader expressing frustration at the process. The new details emerged as the condition of some of those he injured improved. Ahamed Samsudeen won permanent residency as a refugee who said he faced persecution as a Tamil Muslim in Sri Lanka. But New Zealand immigration agents began taking another look at his case as his desire to join the Islamic State insurgency in Syria became known. His appeal against deportation was set for later this month, then put off further because of coronavirus restrictions.