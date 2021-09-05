Fire officials investigating Endicott apartment building fire

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Officials responded to an apartment building fire Sunday in Endicott.

Broome County Dispatch says the fire took place at 29 Arthur Ave. in Endicott in a four-family apartment building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time but is being investigated by fire officials.

A number of agencies responded to the fire including the Endicott, Endwell, West Corners, Union Center, Vestal, and Five Mile Point Fire Departments.

12 News is still awaiting more information including the cause of the fire and possible injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we learn more.