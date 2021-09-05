Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin. Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25, including three inside the 10.

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. Brinson’s opposite-field shot off reliever Archie Bradley (7-3) landed ricocheted off the inside of right-field foul pole for his eighth homer, punctuating a three-run inning. Bryan De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single. Bradley struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar before Brinson ended an 0-for-9 streak with the homer. Anthony Bass (2-7) struck out the side in a scoreless eighth and Dylan Floro followed with a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The Phillies dropped their second straight after a six-game winning streak.

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win. Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season. With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole. Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it. Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for a touchdown and was one of four TCU players with a rushing score as the Horned Frogs routed lower-division Duquesne 45-3 in an opener shortened in the second half. The coaches agreed to play 12-minute quarters after halftime with the Horned Frogs leading 35-0 in their first meeting with the FCS school. Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt says he was concerned about his team’s depth. It was TCU’s first non-conference game since 2019 after COVID-19 issues scrapped the only game outside Big 12 play last season along with a bowl appearance.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage. The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter. Chestnutt’s 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant’s 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14. Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents. Daniels and Micah Davis ran for two touchdowns apiece in the first half. Davis gave the Falcons a comfortable cushion with his third score and Corvan Taylor followed with an Air Force interception. Julius Young made nine receptions for 146 yards and a score for the Leopards.