MIAMI (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies averted a three-game sweep, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3. Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies. Herrera had been 0 for 4 in the game before driving in automatic runner Freddy Galvis from second.