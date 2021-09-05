Migrant caravan broken up again in southern Mexico

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican border agents and police have broken up a caravan of hundreds of migrants who had set out from southernmost Mexico. It was the fourth such caravan officials have raided in recent days. The group of about 800 was made up largely of Central Americans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Cubans. They’d spent then night at a basketball court near Huixtla, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border city of Tapachula where they had been kept awaiting processing by Mexican immigration officials. Shortly before dawn, immigration agents backed by police with anti-riot gear went into the crowd, pushing many into trucks and sending others fleeing.