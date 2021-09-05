Outside of New Orleans, an even longer road to Ida recovery

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The pandemic claimed Kendall Duthu’s job as a cook at a jambalaya restaurant. Then Hurricane Ida claimed his house. The 26-year-old Louisiana resident is now living in his car and doesn’t know what’s next. Duthu and many others are struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana’s southeastern parishes, which face a long road to recovery. Louisiana’s main energy supplier says it could take until the end of the month to fully restore electricity to some of these parishes. Entergy said power would be back for most of New Orleans by Wednesday. Ida is blamed for at least 16 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.