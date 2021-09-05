Poland gives humanitarian visa to 2nd Belarus athlete

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A lawmaker in Poland says that a second Belarussian athlete, an equestrian who was excluded from the national Olympic team after criticizing state authorities, has been given a humanitarian visa and refuge in Poland. Opposition lawmaker Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska said Sunday that Belarus dressage rider Olga Safronova, who was barred from going to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, intends to train and compete with Poland’s national team. Last month Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya found shelter in Poland to avoid punishment at home after criticizing team officials at the Tokyo Games. Poland has also offered refuge to Belarus dissidents and critics of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko who are fleeing reprisals.