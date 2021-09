MONDAY, LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Thunderstorms possible. 0-.10” 20% High 72 (66-72) Wind SW becoming W 5-15 G20 mph

A cold front will give us clouds and showers for your Labor Day. It won't rain all day, the best chance of showers will be late morning into the early afternoon. As the front moves out, and high pressure moves in, we'll have partly cloudy skies and patchy fog tonight.