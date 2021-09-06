Blue Jays riding high entering big series in New York

The Toronto Blue Jays have won four in a row entering their big series this week in New York against the Yankees. No matter how that turns out, the future looks bright for Canada’s lone major league team. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 22 and very much living up to expectations, and 23-year-old Bo Bichette is having a fine season at shortstop. The Blue Jays are four games behind Boston for the second wild card in the American League — and 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the first wild card.