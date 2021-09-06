Coaching football in the genes for Nick Sirianni

Coaching football is the genes for the Sirianni family. Nick Sirianni spent three hours listening to his brother coach Washington and Jefferson College to victory over John Carroll in a Division III college football game Saturday. On Sunday, the entire family will tune in to watch Nick coach his first regular-season game in the NFL when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons. Fran Sirianni is a legendary football coach in New York and a member of the Chautauqua (County) Hall of Fame for his successful career as a head coach at Southwestern High School. His three sons, Mike, Jay and Nick, each coach football at various levels.