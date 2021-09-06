Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies averted a three-game sweep, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3. Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies. Herrera had been 0 for 4 in the game before driving in automatic runner Freddy Galvis from second.

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 11-8 win. With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around. Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight. He had just one homer before Sunday.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for a touchdown and was one of four TCU players with a rushing score as the Horned Frogs routed lower-division Duquesne 45-3 in an opener shortened in the second half. The coaches agreed to play 12-minute quarters after halftime with the Horned Frogs leading 35-0 in their first meeting with the FCS school. Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt says he was concerned about his team’s depth. It was TCU’s first non-conference game since 2019 after COVID-19 issues scrapped the only game outside Big 12 play last season along with a bowl appearance.