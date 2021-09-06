How one Southern Tier temple is celebrating Rosh Hashanah in an atypical year

VESTAL (WBNG) -- As the Jewish New Year begins Monday at sundown, one local rabbi sees the holiday as a time to reflect.

Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the holiest time in the Hebrew calendar, a 10-day span known as the High Holidays, which ends with a day of atonement known as Yom Kippur.

Traditionally, apples and honey are eaten together on Rosh Hashanah to symbolize the hope for a sweet new year.

After the last 18 months we've seen, Rabbi Geoffrey Brown of Temple Israel in Vestal told 12 News he hopes the next week-and-a-half can be a period of reflection.

"We are in a point in our history, our current history, right now today where we are going to turn over; we're going to look back, we're going to look forward by looking back," said Rabbi Brown. "We're going to look within ourselves and see what is we can do to make ourselves better."

Rabbi Brown said the self-reflection, typically associated with Yom Kippur, isn't necessarily about changing yourself, but rather thinking about what aspects of yourself or your life you can improve upon.

Brown added even though it is the most celebrated, Rosh Hashanah is actually one of four "new years" in the Hebrew calendar.

The rabbi also mentioned similarly to last year, all of the temple's services will be livestreamed to make them more accessible.

L'shana tova to all of those celebrating!