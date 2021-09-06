Listed here: What it takes to become a New York State Trooper

NEW YORK ( WBNG) -- Applications are open to become a trooper with the New York State Police. You can apply online today until April 10, 2022. When applying online, there is a $20 application fee.

According to the recruitment website, The New York State Police Trooper Entrance Exam will be administered to those prospective additions from January through April of 2022.

Trooper Amanda Garcia, a Troop NYC recruiter, says a prospective trooper doesn't need a criminal justice degree to apply for the role.

"You can have a degree in anything. All you need to enter the academy is those 60 college credits to enter the academy...," said Trooper Garcia. "Whatever we need to teach you law enforcement wise, we teach you in the academy."

To take the exam, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen, at least 20 years old by the date of the application, must not be 30 years old by the date of the application, and must have at least a high school diploma or GED. However, extensions can be granted on the latest age if an applicant has active military experience, for example.

Overall, it's an extensive process to become a trooper. From start to finish, the process can take roughly six months, according to Trooper Garcia.

"It obviously starts with an entrance exam and then we rank you based on your test score. The higher you score, the sooner we would call you to begin the process," said Trooper Garcia. "And that process typically starts with our physical ability test, then we have a written psychological exam, an oral psychological exam, a thorough background check that's conducted by one of our investigators, we have a polygraph exam, a medical processing, and then you get that invitation into the academy."

For information about benefits and other questions, visit this website.