Marching 13 miles for the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- A group of young adults wanted to do their part to honor the 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan a couple of weeks ago.

The four of them walked 13 miles from Glen Mary Drive in Owego to Ransom Steele Tavern in Apalachin.

19-year-old Jacob Monell is in the Army National Guard and set up the march with three of his friends.

Monell says that he was able to convince his friends to come with since it was Labor Day and he knew they did not have school, and that he got inspiration for the march from online.

"I saw it trending on a social media app and I decided to follow suit," Monell said. "I'm a military member myself and I thought it was proper to pay my respects."

Monell also has a special message for those who lost their lives and for their family members.

"I thank them for their sacrifice and to the family members who lost somebody I'm sorry, my heart goes out to you, they were true heroes and I thank them for everything they did," Monell said.

The march also gained support on Facebook after being posted by one of the family members and residents responded with progress updates where they could drive and see those who were walking.