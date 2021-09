(WBNG) -- Old Route 17 in the Town of Windsor will undergo culvert construction beginning Tuesday.

The construction will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is near the intersection of 17 and Ostrander Road.

Broome County officials said they expect Old Route 17 to be closed for two months. It's scheduled to reopen around Nov. 9, 2021.

Drivers are asked to find a different route as the construction is ongoing.