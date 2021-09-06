Tuesday shaping up to be a top ten weather day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog developing. Low of 51 (46-54). Winds out of the west at 3-8 mph.



TUESDAY: Fog early giving way to mostly sunny skies. High of 75 (71-77). Winds out of the west, southwest at 3-8 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies leading to mostly cloudy skies late. Low of 62 (56-63). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cold has cleared the Southern Tier giving way to mainly clear skies for the rest of the evening. Overnight into Tuesday, fog and low clouds will develop throughout portions of our area.



Once the fog burns off Tuesday morning, it will be a beautiful day. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the mid 70s, and low humidity, Tuesday will likely be classified as a top ten weather day.



The nice weather does not last too long however. A slow moving cold front will bring a line of showers to the region on Wednesday.