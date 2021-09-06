UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The U.N.’s top climate official is urging governments to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming. Amid a season of extreme weather and new temperature records, Patricia Espinosa warned that no nation is safe from the impacts of climate change. Her comments came at the opening of a new floating office for the Global Center on Adaption in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Such high-tech facilities are beyond the reach of millions in poorer nations, whose leaders have demanded that big polluters pay some of the costs they face in adjusting to climate change.