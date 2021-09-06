Union-Endicott School District to continue virus safety measures on buses

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott Central School District continues to adapt to the times, especially as in-person learning becomes the norm this fall.

The safety practices begin once a students steps foot into a district school bus where certain measures must be practiced by bus drivers.

Supervisor of Transportation Lisa Bennett said this year will look a lot like last year on the bus. She said there are protocols that have been kept in place in place due to the risk of COVID-19.

Some of the protocols include mask wearing and the availability of hand sanitizer on the bus.

However, bus loads will be kept around 44, Bennett said. She said they do not want to have more than two people in a seat.

Drivers like Victoria DelSanto said they are excited for a sense of normalcy while executing those safety measures.

"The sanitizers in the evening that's actually going to be misting the entire inside of the bus from back to front," said DelSanto. "We also have special fluid that we can use to spray the seats individually. We have paper towels on-hand and obviously gloves and face masks."

If your child isn't feeling well, the district advises you leave your student home just to be safe.