1,000-game winner, Hall of Fame coach Magee ready to retire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hall of Famer Herb Magee will retire as the men’s basketball coach of the Jefferson University Rams at the end of the coming season. The Philadelphia-based Division II Rams did not play last season because of the pandemic. The 80-year-old Magee will coach this season before he hands over the reigns to successor to Jimmy Reilly. Reilly has been a member of Magee’s staff since 2007. Magee has a 1,123-444 record over 53 seasons. Mike Krzyzewski at Duke is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins with 1,170.

Associated Press

