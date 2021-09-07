2011 Flood: Endwell Church of Christ volunteers reflect on helping

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Volunteers with the Endwell Church of Christ, stepped up when the community needed support during the trying time of the 2011 flood.

"Unless you're in an area that experiences that regularly, it kind of catches everybody off guard," said John Patrick, the church's Flood Relief Coordinator.

The current pastor, David Curry, said the effort wouldn't have been possible without a Nashville hub lending a helping hand with things like cleaning supplies and clothes.

"They have 18-wheelers ready to go to wherever disaster hits," said Curry. "They put them on the road and that way we can help people with their basic needs right off the bat."

Beth Wilton, a local flood volunteer with the church, said a major part of the effort was delivering supplies to those who needed it most.

"And a lot of times they would take supplies with them in the car because a lot of the people that needed them couldn't get to the church building here," said Wilton.

To judge if driving conditions were safe, Patrick said they would take a stick to try to measure the water and assess if the vehicle could maneuver through the water.

Their selfless work was not a single-day effort. According to Wilton, it continued until residents stopping coming to the church for assistance.

"And seeing the piles of garbage people had to throw away was hard," said Wilton. "And it gave a new meaning to the word grief because it was associated with a loss of physical things."