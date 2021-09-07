2011 Flood: Through a historian’s eyes

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One of the best ways to understand flooding's rich history and impact in the Southern Tier is as easy as it sounds: looking at pictures.

Broome County Historian Roger Luther said first-hand accounts from flood events date all the way back to 1865, with a written diary entry. Luther estimated around 30 major floods have happened in the past 150 years of our area.

Luther said there is a collection of old diaries, photographs, scrapbooks that people put together that went through some of those events.

Those photos and scrapbooks cover various floods, ranging from the floods of 1935, 1960 and 2011. While often overlooked, Luther said the floods of 1935 and 1936 played a vital role in helping the area prepare for future events like it.

"Those were two of the worst floods this area has ever seen," he said. "It prompted a plan for flood control."

But in today's world, the way historians, and locals, document weather and news has changed drastically. Broome County's GIS Portal was a key tool Luther used to create a map of the 2011 flood's reach.

Looking at a flood map, pictured below, Luther said it offers a "treasure trove" of information. He said the map shows just how devasting the flood was.

Broome County flood map (Sept. 2011)

The map follows the Chenango and Susquehanna Rivers. Luther said the blue shading represents where the floodwaters reached on that day, Sept. 8, 2011.

"Of all the floods, the 2011 water level was the highest. Just in terms of water level and where the rivers crested," Luther said.

But even with a resource like this, Luther said it's hard to beat a picture. He said it's a key part of his job when events like the 2011 flood happen.

"It's second nature to be down there during the flood shooting photos," Luther told 12 News. "You can't beat having a photographic record of what happened."

In conclusion, Luther said flooding is a natural part of this area.

"There will be a next time," he said. "We live in a beautiful area… but there's a downside to living in this paradise. Those rivers flood."

On Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., 12 News will air a one-hour special about the flood that devasted the Southern Tier, showcasing how a community came together in a time of remarkable need.