‘Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk’ community-wide awareness project

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Sept. 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

BC SAFE Coalition is hosting it's second annual week of action, Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk, which is a community-wide awareness project in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. Coordinator of the Prevention Coalition of Broome County Maria Fabrizi said this idea was a result of the pandemic.

"It brings light to Suicide Prevention that can be a really dark topic for some people to talk about," Fabrizi said. "This whole idea actually came out of COVID, we didn't really know how to honor World Suicide Prevention and we thought having people chalk their walks would be something that everyone could participate in from young to old and it gets people involved and connected."

From Sept. 10 to 18 you are encouraged to get outside and chalk your walks on the pavement and sidewalks with messages of hope, inspiration, and resilience to shine a light on suicide awareness and prevention.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10 there will be a kick-off event at CFJ Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Community Systems Coordinator - BC Mental Health Heidi Mikeska said it is extremely important to spread this message throughout the community because it is a public health concern.

"If you look at the scope of this it's about your mental health and taking care of your mental health should be just as important as taking care of your physical health," Mikeska said. "If we can shine that light on and have people feel more comfortable saying I'm not okay I need help where do I go or having the other adults in your life saying are you okay and being able to ask that question we will all be better off."

Each day until Sept. 18 will be devoted to a different activity in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. A list of activities can be found below:

Participants are asked to share photos of their completed creations using the hashtag #BroomeHasHope. To enter the contest and be considered for prizes you can register here.

Registration opens Sept. 10 and closes Sept. 16 at 11:59 p.m. $50 gift cards will be awarded based on three categories: Most thoughtful message, most liked on Facebook, and most creative.

For more, visit Broome Has Hope.