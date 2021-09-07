Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,

Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.

* From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through

northeastern Pennsylvania into portions of the Southern Catskills

producing heavy rainfall. Total rainfall of around an inch is

expected with locally higher amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&