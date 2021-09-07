Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,
Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.
* From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through
northeastern Pennsylvania into portions of the Southern Catskills
producing heavy rainfall. Total rainfall of around an inch is
expected with locally higher amounts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
