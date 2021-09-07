Former congressional candidate, army veteran Kyle Van De Water found dead

(WBNG) -- According to the Poughkeepsie Journal and Congressman Antonio Delgado, former congressional candidate and army veteran Kyle Van De Water has been found dead by Poughkeepsie police.

The Poughkeepsie Journal is reporting the 41-year-old was found in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time.

Congressman Antonio Delgado, who Van De Water ran against during the last congressional race, released a statement on Twitter about his death.

May God rest Kyle’s soul. And may God bless his family. pic.twitter.com/5brIW5cesM — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) September 7, 2021

This is still a developing story. Stay with us for any updates.