New committee looks to help reintegrate students and faculty

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- A new committee was formed at the Whitney Point High School to create ways for students to get re-engaged with school staff and other students.

The Steering Committee is focused on creating opportunities for students to get involved in clubs and activities that they enjoy and where they can make more connections.

The clubs and activities will be available both during the school day and after school.

Special Education teacher Dan Longo says one activity will be called Friday Fun Day and will be during lunch when students and teachers can do things together.

"The students are going to get to pick and choose from a variety of activities ranging from mindfulness yoga, to chess club, to nature walks, even to beginning guitar, whatever it might be," Longo said.

Superintendent Jo-Ann Sexton said this will be especially important for High School aged children.

"Particularly for the kids who were remote or who were hybrid who felt like their educational experience was disrupted, we wanted to make sure that we re-established relationship with them, got them excited about school, try to get them interested in what school had to offer," Sexton said.

While the committee is just faculty for now, once school begins the staff will look to add students to help come up with ideas to re-integrate the student body and staff.