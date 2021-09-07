PennDOT moves to bar company in theft case from state work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highway agency wants to prevent a major heavy equipment contractor from doing state work for up to three years because it pleaded no contest to theft after being accused of illegally diverting money and other benefits from its workers. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Friday asked an administrative hearing officer to sanction Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last month and is on probation for five years. It also is paying more than $20 million in restitution to some 1,200 victims. Hawbaker says it will vigorously defend the company and workers and is vowing to do everything it can to fight the proposed sanction.