Public discussion to be held Wednesday night in Whitney Point to discuss the sale of marijuana

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Village of Whitney Point will hold a public discussion to discuss retail outlets and their ability to sell marijuana.

While the state has made recreational marijuana legal, municipalities have the ability to not allow businesses to sell it.

Whitney Point Mayor Jason Somers says there are economic advantages for allowing businesses to sell it, but he also understands that people might have an issue.

"We want to hear everybody, we want to see where people stand and we feel as a village board to give people the opportunity to discuss it with us," Somers said.

The meeting is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the Town of Triangle Municipal Building.