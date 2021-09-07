Statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools takes effect

A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools is now in force. The health secretary’s order took effect Tuesday and requires students, staff and visitors at K-12 schools and child care facilities to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate has provoked outrage from some parents, students and school board members who say the decision should remain local. The board of one Pennsylvania district flouted the mandate by voting to keep face coverings optional. Others are also pushing back. GOP leaders in the state House, meanwhile, say they’re coming back to Harrisburg early to mount a legislative response to the mask mandate.