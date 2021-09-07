Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces. The government weather service says Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour. It made landfall in Eastern Samar province before hitting nearby Samar province. Power systems operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines says some transmission lines were affected. Power outages were reported in Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte provinces. Coson later weakened into a severe tropical storm as it moved west-northwestward over the Sibuyan Sea, with its sustained winds declining to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.