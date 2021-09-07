Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is expected to come down from a place of honor in Virginia’s capital city. The imposing, 21-foot tall bronze likeness of Lee on a horse sits atop a huge granite pedestal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Its removal on Wednesday will fulfill a vow Gov. Ralph Northam made after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way in ruling against two lawsuits last week. An attorney for plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits said Monday that he plans to ask the court for a rehearing, but the high court rarely grants such requests.