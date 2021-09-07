Warrants issued for 214 suspects in failed 2016 Turkish coup

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 214 serving and former military personnel over alleged ties to a 2016 coup attempt. The investigation is being led by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday that there have been 137 arrests across 41 provinces so far. Most of the suspects were dismissed from the armed forces in the wake of the failed coup. But 44 were serving members. Turkey still carries out regular mass arrests of suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen. Gulen is the former imam that Ankara accuses of masterminding the attempted takeover. Gulen has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999 and he denies the allegations.