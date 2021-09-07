Woman swims around Manhattan for Mercy House

(WBNG) -- A local woman, Carol Wortman, swam 28.5 miles around Manhattan in support of Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

According to the Mercy House Facebook page, Wortman began her swim around 7 a.m. Tuesday. She finished the swim in eight hours.

As of Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Wortman raised $1,780 for Mercy House.

During her swim, Wortman had a support crew for her safety.

Mercy House is located in Endicott. It's a community care facility that aids and assists people with terminal illnesses who cannot reside within their own homes.