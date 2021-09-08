Another record for US job openings; 10.9 million in July

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. employers once again posted a record number of job opening in July -- a sign that the labor market was bouncing back from last year's coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 10.9 million in July from the previous record -- 10.2 million in June.

But the department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed that actual hiring dipped slightly -- to 6.7 million in July from 6.8 million in June. Layoffs rose slightly to 1.3 million.

Nearly 4.5 million people quit their jobs, up from 4.1 million in June -- and a sign that many Americans are confident enough in their prospects to seek something new.