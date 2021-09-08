Biden ousts Trump military academy board appointees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has removed 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president’s term in office. Cathy Russell, the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 peoples named to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy calling on them to resign by close of business on Wednesday or they would be terminated. Among those Biden ousted are some high-profile former Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.