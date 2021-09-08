Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and

Southern Wayne.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania

and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the

potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to

2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of

saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid

runoff and flash flooding.

* If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of

their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying

areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

