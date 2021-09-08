Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and
Southern Wayne.
* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania
and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the
potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to
2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of
saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid
runoff and flash flooding.
* If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of
their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&