Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian law enforcement officials say a gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow has killed two people and injured at least five others. The blast occurred Wednesday morning in a nine-story building in the town of Noginsk, 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, damaging about 30 apartments. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building. Authorities said a man and a woman were killed. Russian media said more people could be still under the rubble.