Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each. The Phillies fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead. Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp. If Watt for some reason can’t go, veteran Melvin Ingram will likely get the start against the Bills.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — College football teams spent the opening week of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound: Authentic crowd noise. The return of fans created some memorable scenes and allowed the return of some treasured traditions, including the “Jump Around” student frenzy at Wisconsin and players at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa waving to patients at a nearby children’s hospital. Teams have to adjust to it. Competing without spectators made it easy for players and coaches to communicate with one another last year. Now it’s a little trickier.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hall of Famer Herb Magee will retire as the men’s basketball coach of the Jefferson University Rams at the end of the coming season. The Philadelphia-based Division II Rams did not play last season because of the pandemic. The 80-year-old Magee will coach this season before he hands over the reigns to successor to Jimmy Reilly. Reilly has been a member of Magee’s staff since 2007. Magee has a 1,123-444 record over 53 seasons. Mike Krzyzewski at Duke is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins with 1,170.