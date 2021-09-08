Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, 80 hospitalized

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 80 others. Jakarta’s police chief says the flames have been put out and hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent prisoners from escaping. Televised footage showed firefighters battling to extinguish orange flames while black smoke billowed. Dozens of bodies in orange bags were laid in a room. The preliminary investigation into the fire revealed a short circuit in one cell, but the cause was still being investigated. Tangerang prison was designed to house 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000.