Publisher to reissue Pa. senator’s WWI book with corrections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The academic press that published a Pennsylvania state senator’s 2014 book about World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York has given him a list of factual errors and sourcing issues to review. It plans to publish a corrected version of the book early next year. The University Press of Kentucky outlined plans for the potential corrections and revisions to Sen. Doug Mastriano’s book in emails Tuesday to The Associated Press and to another researcher looking into York’s 1918 acts of heroism while fighting in France. Press director Ashley Runyon says an outside scholar will also review sources and corrections in the new version.